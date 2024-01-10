News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Overflowing dog mess bins are becoming an unpleasant problem in our area

Please show some concern for our environment and the council workers that have to empty dog mess bins.
By Gary McCulloch
Published 10th Jan 2024, 00:00 GMT
It’s not an easy job, made all the worse by folks leaving bags when the bin is full, as you can see from my photo.Take it home please.

Gary McCulloch

Chesterfield

A letter this week about overflowing dog bins in the area. (Photo by Gary McCulloch)A letter this week about overflowing dog bins in the area. (Photo by Gary McCulloch)
