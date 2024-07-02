Letter: Our politicians are going to have a lot on their plates after this election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are known throughout the world as a caring, considerate nation and many will say we pay a price for that statement.

We have ex-military personnel, sleeping in doorways, who have mental health issues. We have pensioners who have worked all their life and cannot afford to retire.We have food banks feeding all members of society, including those in full-time work. We have six-week queues to see a family doctor for a routine visit.We have inner cities that are dangerous places to go to after dark. We have high food prices. We have extortionate motoring taxes. The lists go on and on.There is a general election here and our politicians have a lot on their plates.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

A letter this week looks at what politicians need to address post-election.

