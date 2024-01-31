Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We at the National Pensioners Convention (Chesterfield branch) have to say to all Labour candidates, especially in Derbyshire, that we older people cannot wait that long for a decent service.As well as general ailments/accidents that all can suffer from, we have our lives severely limited by not having what are now routine operations, such as cataracts, hips, new knees.The health service needs to be reformed and recover quicker than over two terms. Keir Starmer’s Labour Government needs to show the skill and determination of the Attlee Government with Bevan’s vigour that originally set up the NHS in 1948.

Adrian Rimington

Chair of the Chesterfield branch of the National Pensioners Convention

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The health service needs to be reformed and recover quicker than over two terms, says a letter writer.

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.