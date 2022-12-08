The county council is run by the Conservatives. Personally, I also dislike the plan. Sadly DCC has £1.68m from the Government which they will have to spend on a route or return it.

They also have a ‘get out of jail’ card as their route is in line with guidelines for cycle infrastructures, as printed in your November 17 paper.

If the county council would listen to people, I am sure a cycle path could be created without the ill-feeling. Sadly, I feel they are just railroading their questionable plans.

I cannot comprehend the reason they put forward for closing Crow Lane. As I stated before, there is a bridle path that would be better used if work was done on it.

Meanwhile, Toby Perkins cannot make any opposition to the sale of Tapton House as I feel he has to toe the party line. Remember only a few Labour councillors have decided its fate and it’s not the done thing to object to your own side. Just imagine the headlines: ‘Local MP in conflict with own council’. What a story.

The above is what is wrong with MPs, county and borough councils. They pay lip service but do not listen. When they should speak out, they keep quiet.

Adrian Mather

Spital

