In that time, we watched our boys grow up on the green and park, watched their dad play football for The Badger and walked ours and mum’s dogs.

It’s lovely watching dogs playing and children making snowmen and having snowball fights!

Now, someone has decided to take this joy away from ourselves and our lovely neighbours by planting many, many trees right in front of our homes that will stop our peaceful, lovely neighbourhood, and will no doubt affect the value of our houses.

Readers aren't happy that trees have been planted in front of their house.

I have no problem with the planting of trees etc, but why not in front of the existing hedgerows? And why were we not informed of this?

It was bad enough with the trees they planted a few years ago without our knowledge.

We’re not too happy about this.

Mr and Mrs Cowell

Chesterfield

