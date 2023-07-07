These are all fundamental for our sustainable future, but all I see and hear are plans for massive new housing developments with cash being THE main driver!

The environment starts at home, on our streets disposing litter properly, and it should be mandatory these days for local councils to have sustainable building plans and proposals available for public access.

Our local environment should always come before the wishes of cash hungry developers.

Jo Morland

Chesterfield

