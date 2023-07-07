News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Our local environment should always come before cash considerations

Considering that we have a council in this area which appears to be committed to environmental issues, I have yet to see any future sustainable new housing plans, as well as planning to make sure that any new house builds have green areas with trees incorporated, as well as GP and dental surgeries, and schools.
By Jo Morland
Published 7th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

These are all fundamental for our sustainable future, but all I see and hear are plans for massive new housing developments with cash being THE main driver!

The environment starts at home, on our streets disposing litter properly, and it should be mandatory these days for local councils to have sustainable building plans and proposals available for public access.

Our local environment should always come before the wishes of cash hungry developers.

'The environment starts at home', says reader Jo Morland from Chesterfield.
Jo Morland

Chesterfield

