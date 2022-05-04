It is expected to increase to 70 million by 2031.

We also have a homeless population estimated at 300,000.

To put numbers into context, Chesterfield has a population at just over 100,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The growing population could mean that future generations may have to build houses on green field sites.

Much of current housing stock is also over 100 years old and not eco-friendly, and may need replacing.

To accommodate a growing population, we need to build 300,000 homes a year, plus roads, hospitals, schools etc.

It is estimated that up to 1,000,000 homes could be built on brown field sites, which would ease housing problems in the short term.

But this is not without problems.

Brownfield sites are often heavily contaminated and expensive to clean.

They are also in places where people do not want to live because there are no employment opportunities or next to motorways.

Many sites have now become nature reserves as flora and fauna have taken over, making them more ecologically diverse than low grade green sites.

For the future, we need to be prepared to build on green sites (not popular) or curb population growth (equally controversial).

I believe future generations have some big problems to tackle.

S Orme

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.