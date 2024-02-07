Letter: Our country is falling apart at seams and government seems incapable of stopping it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here in Derbyshire, Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council has a budget deficit of £39.5 million and is teetering on the edge of being declared bankrupt.To stop this happening, the council is proposing a ‘review’ of social and childcare meaning cuts to services. Not really a plan to improve things.

Only last week, we heard that Port Talbot steelworks were closing with the loss of 3,000 jobs.The Government gave the company £500 million of taxpayers’ money with no strings attached last year. This money is now being using to make workers redundant.John Lewis is on the verge of making 11,000 staff redundant and the Government quietly wrote off £9.9 billion of the £13.7 billion spent on PPE.This is the equipment bought during the pandemic, a lot of it in the special Minister VIP lane, where quite a few companies were set up just to gain lucrative taxpayer contracts.

Rather than trying to tell us that they have a plan, when we can see the evidence all around us that they haven’t, maybe they should concentrate on trying to govern and get things done.The country is falling apart at the seams, and we need a government in charge capable of actually doing positive things before our public services we all rely on totally collapse.

Paul Beers