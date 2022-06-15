If Johnson ‘delivered on Brexit’, why is he now trying to break his ‘oven-ready deal’ with its Northern Ireland Protocol?

The vaccine rollout was delivered by the NHS – after privatised PPE provision and chaotic privatised Track and Trace failed to stop Covid ripping through our communities.

Fletcher claims Johnson “has delivered on more nurses, more police officers and more funding for hospitals”. He should add that years of Tory cuts left these and all public services in permanent under-staffed crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week about the views of Mark Fletcher, MP for Bolsover.

Desperately ill or injured people wait hours for ambulances that don’t come because they’re stuck in queues outside A&E, because of shortage of beds and staff.

Now the Tory Government expect workers, previously clapped as ‘heroes’, to accept cuts in their living standards with below-inflation pay rises. Council care homes close and day centres are threatened with closure. We’re being levelled down, while the super-rich make record fortunes!

Working-class people need a new mass workers’ party, fighting to end this ‘one rule for them and another for us’ society.

Jon Dale

Bolsover

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.