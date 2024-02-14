Letter: Our country is a laughing stock in the eyes of the rest of the world

It seems to me that the weak-kneed minsters that are supposed to be in charge don’t want to upset the French.We are not in the European Union anymore, and it should be made quite clear to them that everyone will be sent back the same day.We, the taxpayers, are paying the French millions to stop them and they are taking the money and laughing. This country has become the laughing stock of the world. We cannot defend our own shores, we cannot look after our own pensioners, who are having to sell their houses to pay for care, retired Armed Forces personnel are living on the streets, all utility bills are going through the roof, mortgages are going up, food prices up, petrol and diesel up.Then the Government wonders why everyone is asking for a wage rise.Well Mr Sunak, stop all this overseas aid. We are bankrolling virtually every country in the world and you are reminded that it is taxpayers’ money, not the Government’s, that you are throwing about.