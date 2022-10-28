People come on Grand Designs building houses on eye-watering budgets, though to them it’s peanuts.

One week, a woman living in a nice part of London decided to build a new house on the side of her old one. Her budget was 600 grand. How are you affording it, said Kevin. Oh I have worked since I was 14 so it’s from savings.

I started work at 13 in a shop selling strawberry bon bons and then got a job when I left school. Could I have had 600 grand savings? Never. These people are not the ordinary Joe Public.

A reader's light-hearted view of the programme Grand Designs.

It makes me want to chuck the remote at the telly when they go over budget and find extra money down the back of the sofa.

As the architect said, the home owner only had 600 grand, that’s a lager budget, not a champagne one.

Jayne Grayson

By email

