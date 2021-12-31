Of course there will be another Tory to take his place and the Government will carry on for a couple more years.

Shame there isn’t a credible opposition we could at least trust, to stir things up a bit. Starmer continues trying his best to get rid of Boris yet continues to fail.

Starmer must be the worst Labour Party opposition leader ever, certainly in my lifetime and that includes Foot, Kinnock and Corbyn, but of course they were all, if nothing else, Labour ‘left wingers’ unlike the relative ‘right winger’ Starmer.

"Shame there isn’t a credible opposition we could at least trust", says a reader with regards to current criticism of the Government.

Terry Palmer

By email

