Letter: Opposition is struggling

Labour’s turn came first with talk of a challenge to Keir’s leadership. Angela Rayner is sharpening the knife to make her challenge. I wouldn’t bother, Keir is unelectable and she’s not that far behind.

Until Labour comes up with a decent leader, they are going nowhere very fast as this country has no decent opposition to the Tories.

If we carry on like this we will be under Tory rule for ever and I didn’t like that when I was growing up.

One reader has no faith in the current leader of the Labour Party.

Jayne Grayson

By email

