The comments by Councillor Steve Wain summed up the situation well. However Twitter comments attributed to Ben Goldsmith, Steve Jones and Coun Gez Kinsella are wide of the mark.As a farmer in the head waters of the River Derwent, I was out in the rain for most of that weekend and the blaming of lack of trees and dead straight drainage ditches are just wrong as the cause.There are more trees in the Derwent catchment today than for several centuries. The moorlands are equally much better vegetated.

The uplands of Derbyshire do not have straight drainage ditches and on the River Wye, being a mainly limestone catchment, there are no land drains and ditches.More than five inches of rain had fallen during February by the start of the weekend, so the ground was already saturated, meaning the nearly three inches that fell could only run off.

The notion that trees with no leaves in February could soak up that volume of water is very misguided, as is the belief wet areas will hold more water.Once the sponge is full it can not hold any more water.The National Farmers Union (NFU) believes in ‘the right trees in the right place’ and more are being planted all the time.

Reader Andrew Critchlow has great sympathy with the businesses and residents of Matlock over the flooding that occurred.

However, the only way the large volumes of water will be held back to sufficiently protect vulnerable villages, towns and cities is by engineering flood storage areas usually on flood plains.Just leaving it to the chance of natural processes will do little to protect Matlock in the future.

Andrew Critchlow

Derbyshire NFU county adviser

