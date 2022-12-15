Letter: Office blocks have stood empty for far too long
Concerning the future of this country, who is prepared to stand up politically to the Sunak clique and propose not just the overdue construction of social housing, but also the conversion to residential purposes of some of the dozens of empty office blocks in our country, some of which have been standing empty for years?
Simon Rawlins
By email
