Letter: Thank you for moving lockers on Vicar Lane
Thank you for publishing my letter in last week’s edition about the lockers blocking the poems for the war dead at the passage way on Vicar Lane.
I now see that the lockers have been moved to the other side of the passageway.
Many thanks to whoever did this.
Eamonn Eustace
Loundsley Green
