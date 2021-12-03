We paid £28 each for entrance to the house, garden and market, parked at the lower car park and enjoyed a leisurely stroll up to the house.

We had an amazing time. The stalls were great and not over-priced, and as for the food, I thought it was really good value for money.

Whoever complained must be in a minority, or did he think he was going to get a guided tour by the Duke and Duchess?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visitor from Northamptonshire is full of praise for the recent Chatsworth Christmas Market

I have nothing but praise for everybody behind the scenes.

Donna Coleman

By email

For another reader letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.