The first problem was on the number 50 leaving Eckington bus station at 18:44. I was waiting at the Darcy Road bus stop on Ravencar Road and observed the bus (on the app) leaving the bus station on time, but it did not turn right into Ravencar Road, and continued up the main road past Atkinson Mews!

I returned home to wait for an hour, before catching the next bus.

This bus should (according to the app and published timetables) have delivered us to Beetwell Street, but the driver terminated the service at Cavendish Street, so we walked the rest of our journey in the rain.

A letter this week is a complaint by a reader trying to use the bus service from Eckington.

On the homeward journey at 23:00, the bus hadn’t arrived by 23:12 so we attempted to get a taxi (failed) when the bus eventually turned up 15 minutes late!

I know the Government wants us to use public transport more but, with this level of shoddy service, I feel it will never happen.

Roy Shorrock

Derbyshire

