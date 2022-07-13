There have been complaints and the Government has replied by saying it has employed more staff.

I submitted a Personal Independence Payment (PIP) review to DWP on February 2, 2022.

I telephoned the DWP on July 5, to see how my review was progressing. I was kept on hold for 30 minutes.

A reader isn't happy about the length of time it is taking to get benefits from the DWP.

When I did speak to a real person, I was told that, on April 1, the received document was passed to medical holding (within the DWP) and then it will be passed on to the 'independent' medical assessment company.

When I asked about the delay, I was told that the DWP does not have enough staff to do the job. My form was with thousands of others from all over the country.

There is urgent need for reform/replacement of the DWP. The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) must take action so staff are available to deal with claims in a timely manner and not leave people without the help they have a right to.

I have written to my MP to complain and add to the demands for change.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

