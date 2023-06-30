Parking on double lines, on zig zag lines, double parking, parking over driveways etc as close as possible to the school gates, because heaven forbid their child needs to be as close to the car as possible.

Then speed off to get their cargo home or to the shops.

So I find it difficult to accept a parent’s complaints about parking and road speeds being too fast around schools, when parents seem to cause the problems that I see every school day.

A worker witnessed parents parking illegally whilst collecting their children from school.

There is no answer, as there is no one to police every school, except the parents themselves, but they seem to believe that they are a priority, so it doesn’t matter.

John Moore

By email

