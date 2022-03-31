As I knew I was unsafe to drive, my friend and I went into a café on the site to get a sandwich and drink, to get my glucose levels up.

Unfortunately, because of this, I received a £60 parking fine in the post.

When I appealed the fine and explained I was not safe to drive, and was only able to drive after getting my levels up, I also explained that had I left prior to taking action, It would have been dangerous.

A reader feels that it was unfair to receive a ticket for parking at Ravenside after falling ill.

The response to this letter of appeal came today. They say that the evidence shows that the fine will stand.

I wonder what would have happened had I not took the action I did, or if I had required hospital treatment?

Chris Swain

Derbyshire

