Many were from all corners of the globe. Hotel staff, bar staff and cleaners went out of their way to please and accommodate my needs. I returned to home territory and made a return journey to Sheffield on our wonderful tram infrastructure. Bad manners to conductors and disregard for fellow passengers were in abundance. Eating, loud mobile phone conversations, and feet on seats were just a few of the undesirable elements of my travelling time.

What will it take for society, in general, to respect fellow human beings, or is it just my age that dictates what the world should offer.

Alan Armstrong

A reader experienced anti-social behaviour on a recent tram journey from Sheffield.

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.