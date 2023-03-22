Not only does the tipping concern me, but also the stupid warning posters which are plastic of course.

They really make the countryside look ugly. They are nailed onto many trees along the lane.

On March 11, my walk with the dog was turned sour by a mass of all sorts recently tipped.

Rubbish that has been strewn on Crow Lane, in a photo taken by a reader.

The sign in question was no more than 15 foot away, thus proving that they don’t work at all.

If these louts want to tip rubbish they will. Take the signs down please borough council.

On a positive note, the council does respond quickly to clear it up.

H Bollands

Derbyshire

