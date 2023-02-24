Letter: No need for such praise for Scottish leader
On Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, how two-faced can people be? From Rishi Sunak to the BBC, they all lauded her, but for what?
This is the Scottish leader that tried her best to destroy the Union – and failed.
Mr T Palmer
By email
