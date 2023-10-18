Letter: No need for all these crazy celebrations when a simple handshake will do
But what I have noticed while watching a tribute to the recent passing of Francis Lee, when some of his goals were shown, was that on scoring he just shook hands with his teammates near to him. No hugging, no stupid knee slides, no silly haircuts, no celebrating like the overpaid players of today.
I’ve never seen men, or women for that matter, celebrate like that when serving a sandwich, driving a bus, emptying bins, etc. You get my drift.
It seems the ridiculous celebrations have now been adopted by what was considered a gentleman’s game: cricket.
Sport to me is a joke, sorry.
Vin Malone
Eckington
