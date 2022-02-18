I am amazed that local people would behave in such a vile manner.

The staff at the surgery have to work within guidelines laid down by NHS England, under the direction of the General Practitioners.

They are women with families, you probably pass by them in the town, going about their daily lives. If you are one of the patients that has behaved in such a manner toward reception staff, I would ask how you would feel if your wife, daughter, mother, friend was treated in such a way?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is disgusted to have witnessed verbal abuse towards receptionists at her local doctors.

I understand the pandemic has been very difficult for very many people but it is so wrong to vent frustration at people who turn up to work in such a challenging environment.

If you or someone you know has been abusive toward the staff, please consider offering an apology.

I would like to put on record my thanks for the care and consideration I have received from local health services and Imperial Road Surgery in particular.

Brenda Greaves

Derbyshire

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.