Letter: No Mow May is no good for those of us with a communal garden

By Janet Wilkinson
Published 23rd May 2024, 00:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This is a message for the council who have stopped mowing our lawns for the month of May.

This is a message for the council who have stopped mowing our lawns for the month of May.

The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grass is already two feet high and full of weeds, dandelions and nettles.

The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.
The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.

It is not pleasant to sit outside and I am unable to get to my washing line to hang out my clothes to dry.

A professional gardener gave me a quote to mow the grass and cut back the trees. Unfortunately, I have had to decline his offer as I cannot afford the £100 charge.

We all hope that the grass gets cut on the June 1.

Janet Wilkinson

Hasland

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.