Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is a message for the council who have stopped mowing our lawns for the month of May.

This is a message for the council who have stopped mowing our lawns for the month of May.

The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grass is already two feet high and full of weeds, dandelions and nettles.

The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.

It is not pleasant to sit outside and I am unable to get to my washing line to hang out my clothes to dry.

A professional gardener gave me a quote to mow the grass and cut back the trees. Unfortunately, I have had to decline his offer as I cannot afford the £100 charge.

We all hope that the grass gets cut on the June 1.

Janet Wilkinson

Hasland

A message from the Editor: