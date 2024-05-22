Letter: No Mow May is no good for those of us with a communal garden
This is a message for the council who have stopped mowing our lawns for the month of May.
The no mow month of May is not good for the residents who share a communal garden.
The grass is already two feet high and full of weeds, dandelions and nettles.
It is not pleasant to sit outside and I am unable to get to my washing line to hang out my clothes to dry.
A professional gardener gave me a quote to mow the grass and cut back the trees. Unfortunately, I have had to decline his offer as I cannot afford the £100 charge.
We all hope that the grass gets cut on the June 1.
Janet Wilkinson
Hasland
