I had to cut short my shopping there the other day, as I was desperate to use a toilet and that resulted in them losing around £70 worth of my business.

They are losing many customers this way, so come on M&S: show some sensible customer service like you have done in the past! Do many more readers feel the same?

Paul Birch

A customer had to cut his shopping trip short due to the toilets being closed.

Matlock

