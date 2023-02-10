We did as requested. My fault, silly me, but it temporarily affected our internet connection.

On reading the next day’s paper, we saw wind farms were producing too much juice for the grid to cope with!

They were actually being paid to stop! What a mess. Is there any joined-up intelligence in our system?

A reader has problems after being instructed to switch off his electrical appliances.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

