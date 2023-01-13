News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: No help with parking for the disabled in town

The one thing I do not think fair in Chesterfield is, that unlike Amber Valley (in which I live) or Erewash, there is very little free parking for the disabled, not even extra time allowed.

By Tony Fisher
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 8:14am

If there was I would go more often. I can’t see the new Vicar Lane car park offering any concession.

Tony Fisher

Hide Ad

Riddings

A reader feels there is not enough help with parking for disabled people in Chesterfield.
Most Popular

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

ChesterfieldErewashDerbyshire TimesVicar Lane