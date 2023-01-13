Letter: No help with parking for the disabled in town
The one thing I do not think fair in Chesterfield is, that unlike Amber Valley (in which I live) or Erewash, there is very little free parking for the disabled, not even extra time allowed.
If there was I would go more often. I can’t see the new Vicar Lane car park offering any concession.
Tony Fisher
Riddings
