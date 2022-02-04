Letter: No excuse to not have the jab
I think it’s disgusting that people won’t have a jab, especially when they are in a position where they are looking after the public.
Is it just to be different to everyone else or are they scared of a needle?
If they were charged for the service I might understand, but it is all free.
June (full name supplied)
Chesterfield
