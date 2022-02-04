Letter: No excuse to not have the jab

I think it’s disgusting that people won’t have a jab, especially when they are in a position where they are looking after the public.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 4th February 2022, 6:30 am

Is it just to be different to everyone else or are they scared of a needle?

If they were charged for the service I might understand, but it is all free.

June (full name supplied)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One reader thinks anyone who is looking after the public should be vaccinated.

Chesterfield

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Chesterfield