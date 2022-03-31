On Friday, March 25, the council blocked off the A6 in Darley Dale for no good reason. Naturally no work took place over the weekend and miles of traffic jams and pollution is the result.

Bus stops were closed off, as is the pedestrian crossing. Complaints to the council are ignored while I feel the MP and local councillor are both useless.

Nicholas Binns

A reader wants to know why the A6 was blocked off by the council, causing congestion.

Darley Dale

