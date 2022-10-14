News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Letter: No Covid jab received due to a very long queue

On Saturday, October 1, I had an appointment at the surgery for a Covid jab, but, on arriving, was amazed to see a very long queue.

By Tracy Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Being an old person, I am unable to queue, so did not get my jab.

On enquiring why this happened, I was informed that people went without having an appointment, therefore, I and perhaps others with an appointment, lost out unfairly.

‘Ann Oyed’

Long queues meant one reader couldn't get their Covid jab.

Most Popular

Name supplied, Matlock

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Matlock