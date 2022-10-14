Letter: No Covid jab received due to a very long queue
On Saturday, October 1, I had an appointment at the surgery for a Covid jab, but, on arriving, was amazed to see a very long queue.
Being an old person, I am unable to queue, so did not get my jab.
On enquiring why this happened, I was informed that people went without having an appointment, therefore, I and perhaps others with an appointment, lost out unfairly.
‘Ann Oyed’
Name supplied, Matlock
