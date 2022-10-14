Being an old person, I am unable to queue, so did not get my jab.

On enquiring why this happened, I was informed that people went without having an appointment, therefore, I and perhaps others with an appointment, lost out unfairly.

‘Ann Oyed’

Long queues meant one reader couldn't get their Covid jab.

Name supplied, Matlock

