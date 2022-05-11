Most bikes access a former road belonging to Staveley Works, and access a waste land that has been used by off-road bikes for many, many years. I myself used this area as a child.
This land, and may I add the local canal, was waste land. Yes the canal is now open again. However, this is yet again people who don't know or come from the area, and a small amount of idiots on stolen bikes causing issues.
It does not matter where you live, people need areas to use bikes/quads.
No I don't now use this area, but I do have bikes and quads still. And, should I use this area, I am trespassing as much as the person walking. Civil matter not legal.
J Plant
Derbyshire
