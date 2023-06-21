News you can trust since 1855
Letter: No awards sadly for the silent majority

We have seen in the national press the names of those who are to receive awards for services to their chosen profession and charity.
By Alan Armstrong
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

I sometimes feel it is only because they are well-known figures in society that their commendable efforts become widely publicised.

Many others, who freely give their time to people who are less fortunate, and work to support a family, do not get that recognition.

Their only reward is in the faces that they support.

A reader feels that some volunteers and carers don't get the recognition they deserve.A reader feels that some volunteers and carers don't get the recognition they deserve.
The ones I have known are part of the silent majority and they are a credit to their families and to society in general.

One who is closely related turned down an award.

The reason for the refusal of an award was that the charitable work was done to repay, in part, the good life she now enjoys and the help she received during a difficult part of her life.

Food for thought?

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

