I sometimes feel it is only because they are well-known figures in society that their commendable efforts become widely publicised.

Many others, who freely give their time to people who are less fortunate, and work to support a family, do not get that recognition.

Their only reward is in the faces that they support.

A reader feels that some volunteers and carers don't get the recognition they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ones I have known are part of the silent majority and they are a credit to their families and to society in general.

One who is closely related turned down an award.

The reason for the refusal of an award was that the charitable work was done to repay, in part, the good life she now enjoys and the help she received during a difficult part of her life.

Food for thought?

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.