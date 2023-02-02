Yet I can’t recall any mention being made of the Nightingale hospitals/beds which were rarely, if ever, used during the pandemic.

Why are these not being used and why are they not being mentioned now?

Terry Palmer

"Why are these not being used and why are they not being mentioned now?" a reader wants to know of the Nightingale hospital beds.

By email

