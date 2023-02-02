Letter: Nightingale Hospital beds surely have key role to play in pressured NHS
I keep seeing all of this talk in the various parts of the media regarding the severe pressure that is currently being placed on the NHS and all these beds full to overflowing.
Yet I can’t recall any mention being made of the Nightingale hospitals/beds which were rarely, if ever, used during the pandemic.
Why are these not being used and why are they not being mentioned now?
Terry Palmer
By email
