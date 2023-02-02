News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Nightingale Hospital beds surely have key role to play in pressured NHS

I keep seeing all of this talk in the various parts of the media regarding the severe pressure that is currently being placed on the NHS and all these beds full to overflowing.

By Terry Palmer
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Yet I can’t recall any mention being made of the Nightingale hospitals/beds which were rarely, if ever, used during the pandemic.

Why are these not being used and why are they not being mentioned now?

Terry Palmer

"Why are these not being used and why are they not being mentioned now?" a reader wants to know of the Nightingale hospital beds.
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

