Letter: Nigel Mills did the right thing over Paterson saga

Sarah Dines (Derbyshire Dales), Pauline Latham (Mid-Derbyshire), Amanda Solloway (Derby North), Maggie Throup (Erewash) and Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire) all Conservative. And Margaret Beckett (Derby South) of Labour. All women and part of a long overdue and welcome redressing of the balance.

We are taught that Parliament is sovereign. It is fundamental to our democracy that MPs, although they may come under pressure to support a certain line, are absolutely free to decide what to vote for.

They are elected to exercise their judgement on our behalf. MPs run their own affairs and make their own rules.

A letter this week covers the ongoing debate about former MP Owen Paterson.

The Commons Select Committee on Standards found that Owen Paterson had broken these rules by undertaking paid advocacy.

The committee’s report was presented to Parliament and MPs were asked to vote on whether to accept it. The Government should have kept out of this business but it did not and told Conservative MPs to vote against it.

Most of them, including our local members (not Mrs Beckett), took the opportunity to show that they do as they are told and the Conservative majority ensured that report was rejected.

Nigel Mills (Amber Valley), a Conservative also, and someone with whom I often disagree, voted against and was even interviewed that evening saying how much he disagreed with the vote.

Well done, I thought. Someone who has the courage and good sense to do the right thing.

John Morrissey

Belper

