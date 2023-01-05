I was employed as a paramedic during my 24 years in the NHS.

I can categorically say that I would not be taking strike action.

I knew the pay scale and shift patterns involved in the role. The pay was and still is fantastic.

This dispute has nothing to do with Brexit, as some have stated.We had ambulances waiting outside A and E departments 20 years ago, sometimes with deceased patients on board while we waited for a doctor to certify.

The NHS is a service that has needed an overhaul for years.

It isn’t about a prime minister rightfully stating that we can’t bring inflation down if we give in to ridiculous pay demands.

Ian Longley

By email

