Letter: New Mayor must take first steps towards public control by franchising buses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The county council must take a lot of the blame for buses running behind schedule.

Badly planned roadworks mean delays for travellers at inappropriate times.I experienced such delays on July 11, on the number 25 bus, with the driver explaining roadworks as the issue.But bus companies should work with the county council to allow for such delays.Similarly on July 13 on a Trent Barton bus at Alfreton, where to make it more 'fun' there was the closure of the bus station for upgrading, there was a total lack of information.There was nothing to tell passengers where to go to catch particular buses.Fortunately good-natured locals helped us out.Derbyshire County Council should have planned for this to help passengers - Manchester is making a big investment to make sure people can access buses and trains for the imminent tram repairs.

I feel the Conservative county council, as a whole, does not seem to be working in the interests of people who rely on or choose public transport.Hopefully the Labour Government will back up its push towards public control transport to include buses. This is important for the economy and for people's ability to access services, and also to help in the fight to combat climate change.The East Midlands Mayor is taking on the responsibility for transport and she needs pressure from all to make the first steps towards public control by franchising the buses.We know it works.Buses for people, not profits.

Adrian Rimington

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...