I have asked myself many times: why is our council so dreadful? The answer is relatively simple. It is not that most of the individual councillors are bad people who do not care much about Chesterfield. The answer is however that, collectively, I feel the council has run out of energy, drive and vision because they have been at it for far too long.

A simple analysis will demonstrate what I mean. Of our 48 councillors, 15 have been councillors for 15 or more years. 28 of our councillors (over half) have been councillors for more than 11 years. Given these statistics it is hardly surprising that many of our councillors have run out of energy, drive and enthusiasm. But the longevity of many of our councillors has another downside.

Almost certain that they will continue to be re-elected, my feeling is that many have become totally complacent about the wishes of the electorate.

A reader thinks councillors should serve for a maximum term.

Put simply, I say they do not give a damn what the population of Chesterfield wants. The sale of Tapton House is a clear demonstration. Keep quiet, keep your head down, do not make waves and get re-elected, seems to be the guiding credo.

The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that many of the senior council officials have also been in their posts for a long time. The town clerk (or chief executive as he is now called) has also been in post for the magic 15 years.

Put simply, this situation is unlikely to be improved unless we can somehow get some new blood, new energy, new vision and new ideas into the town hall.

My preferred method to achieve this would be for the council to introduce a rule which specified a relatively short maximum term that an individual could serve as a councillor. But I am realistic enough to know that this is unlikely to happen. Turkeys simply do not vote for Christmas.

Failing that, the answer must lie in educating the electors of Chesterfield and persuading them that the most important reason that they should vote for a candidate in next year's council election should not be the political party the candidate belongs to, but should be that the candidate is new and brings fresh blood into the currently moribund borough council.

If Chesterfield is going to thrive, it cannot afford to be governed for much longer by the same tired and complacent men and women.

Max Kerley

Disillusioned Chesterfield Resident

