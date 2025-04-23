Letter: Never mind the consequences elsewhere

By Alan Warner
Published 24th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Government has stepped in to save the Scunthorpe steel works from closure as it is the last blast furnace works producing steel.

This is a step in the right direction because it will have a knock-on effect for other businesses so now can they go a step further and give the go-ahead for opening the coal mines in this country? This would keep the steel works going, instead of importing coal, therefore finding more work for people in this country.

It makes sense, instead of importing coal from other countries, but as far as Ed Miliband is concerned, the carbon footprint only applies to the UK. It does not matter what happens in other countries as long as the good old Brits are leading the way.

Never mind the consequences elsewhere.

"Can they go a step further and give the go-ahead for opening the coal mines in this country? This would keep the steel works going, instead of importing coal, therefore finding more work for people in this country.""Can they go a step further and give the go-ahead for opening the coal mines in this country? This would keep the steel works going, instead of importing coal, therefore finding more work for people in this country."
"Can they go a step further and give the go-ahead for opening the coal mines in this country? This would keep the steel works going, instead of importing coal, therefore finding more work for people in this country."

Alan Warner

Denby Village

Message from the editor

Got a story to share?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper

Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit

Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.

Related topics:GovernmentScunthorpeEd Miliband

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice