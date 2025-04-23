Letter: Never mind the consequences elsewhere
This is a step in the right direction because it will have a knock-on effect for other businesses so now can they go a step further and give the go-ahead for opening the coal mines in this country? This would keep the steel works going, instead of importing coal, therefore finding more work for people in this country.
It makes sense, instead of importing coal from other countries, but as far as Ed Miliband is concerned, the carbon footprint only applies to the UK. It does not matter what happens in other countries as long as the good old Brits are leading the way.
Never mind the consequences elsewhere.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
