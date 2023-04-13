I feel the current four-day strike is inflicting the maximum disruption and hurt on the general public.

Plus they expect more senior doctors to step in for emergency care, thus disrupting their own patient lists. How would they feel if it was their mother or grandmother who was forced to wait another six months in constant pain because their knee or hip operation has been postponed yet again?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, doctors deserve a reasonable wage but 35 per cent increase is just ridiculous in the present climate.

A reader thinks that junior doctors should stop striking and go back to work.

As for comparing their wages to that of a barista, what they forget to mention is that doctors can look forward to a gold-plated pension that is not available to those in other professions.

Call off the strike and get back to your job of caring for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J Steele

Matlock

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.