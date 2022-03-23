There was one outside the post office and one at the top of Rectory Road.

Is it vandals or have the post office “called them in”? If the former, it is unfortunate they have nothing better to do, if the latter why is Staveley different from the rest of the country, where they are welcome.

I leave you to decide, bearing in mind neither topper was obstructing the use of the box.

A reader wants to know what has happened to all the postbox toppers in Staveley.

DJ Unwin

By email

