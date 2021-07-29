Letter: My face mask is staying on for the time being

I will still be wearing mine and so will my family.

I fear Boris Johnson will have many deaths on his hands.

He’s been saying all along he's following the science. Well, I reckon he’s not following the science now – he’s following his MPs.

A reader says she is still going to wear a mask for the time being

Jean Cook

by email

