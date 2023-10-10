Letter: My experience has certainly restored my faith in the often criticised NHS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Thursday, I was taken ill and on Friday morning was no better. I decided to walk to the doctors (St Lawrence surgery at North Wingfield) to see the receptionist.After recounting my problem, she decided that I had better have a telephone consultation. I walked back home and within ten minutes a doctor from the surgery had rung me.I recounted my problem again and was told to return to the surgery in an hour’s time for a face-to-face appointment with a doctor, which I did.There, I was told I needed to go to A&E straight away and not to drive.The doctor gave me a letter to take and fortunately there was a 55 bus due which I caught straight to the hospital

On reaching A&E (which is state of the art and an asset to North Derbyshire) I gave the letter to the receptionist and, over the next few hours, was subject to various tests carried out by a variety of individuals before seeing a doctor who studied the results of all of these tests.At this point, the problem I had was getting much better and, after some reassurance, was discharged with the proviso that if the problem returned come back to A&E straight away

Throughout the day, I was treated with the utmost of courtesy and care and cannot speak too highly of all of the healthcare professionals involved.It has certainly restored my faith in the often criticised NHS.

Neville Brailsford Whitmore