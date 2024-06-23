Letter: My council tax this year is well over £2,000 and I expect CBC to do what we pay it for
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council made excuses about wet weather preventing cutting, but this hasn't been the case for many weeks now.
Now we have a period of drier summer weather, I have serious concerns that, if vegetation is lit on fire, there is a danger properties could be affected. If and when the grass and shrubs are cut, unless everything is collected up and disposed of, the same or greater danger of fire exists from dry tinderbox vegetation left on site.
My council tax this year is well over £2,000. I'd expect the council to provide one of the services it is paid for, and not endanger safety.
I used to cut sections adjacent to my property but, since the charge for green bins was introduced, I've decided to let the council do what it should.
Rather than waste money on some fancy art trail that will do nothing to enhance the lives of Council Tax payers, we would benefit more from everyday work that doesn't get councillors headlines in the Derbyshire Times.
Stephen Smedley
Hasland
