Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a member of the Chesterfield Jewish community, I am writing to express my profound concern about the alarming rise of antisemitism in our small town.

I have never felt more anxious about our safety and acceptance than I do now.

Over the past two years, I have been forced to hide my Jewish identity, opting for baseball caps instead of a kippah and concealing my Star of David jewelry.I have faced verbal abuse, encountered hateful graffiti, and seen hateful flyers near my home. This is on top of the constant barrage of “every day” hate I and many others endure online through various platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is disheartening enough that I must limit how openly I can express my religious and cultural identity in the streets of my own town. The fact that I find no respite from this hostility even online underscores the relentless and pervasive nature of the hatred directed not just at me but at our community nationwide.

"I have faced verbal abuse, encountered hateful graffiti, and seen hateful flyers near my home. This is on top of the constant barrage of “every day” hate I and many others endure online through various platforms".

The mere fact that I have to conceal my identity illustrates the chilling effect this climate of hate has on our freedom of religious expression. The extent of this intimidation is so severe that I must write this letter anonymously.

To reverse this troubling trend, we need our non-Jewish neighbours to speak out when they witness symbols of hate or hear antisemitic rhetoric. My community and I need you to stand with us and stand up to hate.

While antisemitism might start with the Jewish community, it rarely ends there. It emboldens racists and bigots to target others as well.Put simply, antisemitism is anti all of us.

Anonymous