It is taking place on August 28 – Bank Holiday Sunday – from 2pm to midnight, at Hilltop Sports & Social Club, Longacre Road, Dronfield.

There are an amazing 11 acts booked, including popular 50/60s band The Past Masters, and Beatles tribute band Johnny & The Moondogs.

Tickets are just £10 for the day, £6 from 6pm, and are available from the club, or you can call 07779 330825.

A concert in aid of cancer care is taking place on August Bank Holiday.

John put on a similar show last August, which was a great day, so I would highly recommend this for live music lovers.

Mike Lawton

By email

