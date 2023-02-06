Letter: MP's statement seems to have been undermined
This is a response to our MP Sarah Dines’s column in a recent edition of the Matlock Mercury (January 19), where she writes “We all have a duty to do our best to preserve our planet for future generations“.
Some of your readers may be helped if they knew how this most admirable statement squares with current governmental decisions on environmental/climate crisis matters, which allow (even encourage) coal mining and the development of North Sea oil fields.
Paul Heppleston
Brassington
For another letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you