Some of your readers may be helped if they knew how this most admirable statement squares with current governmental decisions on environmental/climate crisis matters, which allow (even encourage) coal mining and the development of North Sea oil fields.

Paul Heppleston

Brassington

A reader replies to a comment made in MP Sarah Dines's column of January 19.

