Letter: MP's statement seems to have been undermined

This is a response to our MP Sarah Dines’s column in a recent edition of the Matlock Mercury (January 19), where she writes “We all have a duty to do our best to preserve our planet for future generations“.

By Paul Heppleston
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Some of your readers may be helped if they knew how this most admirable statement squares with current governmental decisions on environmental/climate crisis matters, which allow (even encourage) coal mining and the development of North Sea oil fields.

Paul Heppleston

Brassington

A reader replies to a comment made in MP Sarah Dines's column of January 19.
