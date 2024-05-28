Letter: MPs need to sign a pledge that they too must use public health care and education exclusively

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In response to the letter headlined ‘Different Rules Apply’ in last week’s Derbyshire Times, D.Fox is correct. Members of the monarchy are not affected by the state of the NHS.

But more importantly, neither are most Members of Parliament.

On salaries of at least £91,300 plus expenses, they can afford to go private, not just in health care, but in educating their children as well.

MPs are responsible for providing good healthcare and education for the majority, but can opt out when they've failed to do so.

Only when you make MPs sign a pledge that they too must use public health care and education exclusively will you see real improvement.

Anyone not willing to do this clearly thinks "Different Rules" should apply.

Charles Smith

Newbold

